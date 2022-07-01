Gourmet Girls Tzatziki Sauce
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is the recipe for Gourmet Girls Tzatziki Sauce.
Ingredients include:
- Half an English cucumber
- Half a teaspoon of salt
- 16 oz. Greek yogurt
- Half a tablespoon of lemon juice
- Three or four chopped garlic cloves
- A third of a cup of chopped dill
- Three tablespoons of olive oil
- A quarter teaspoon of salt
- One eighth of a teaspoon of black pepper
- One tablespoon of honey
Chop the cucumber and wring out moisture. Combine all ingredients and chill for several hours.
