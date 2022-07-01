TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is the recipe for Gourmet Girls Tzatziki Sauce.

Ingredients include:

Half an English cucumber

Half a teaspoon of salt

16 oz. Greek yogurt

Half a tablespoon of lemon juice

Three or four chopped garlic cloves

A third of a cup of chopped dill

Three tablespoons of olive oil

A quarter teaspoon of salt

One eighth of a teaspoon of black pepper

One tablespoon of honey

Chop the cucumber and wring out moisture. Combine all ingredients and chill for several hours.

