Gourmet Girls Tzatziki Sauce(Gourmet Girls)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is the recipe for Gourmet Girls Tzatziki Sauce.

Ingredients include:

  • Half an English cucumber
  • Half a teaspoon of salt
  • 16 oz. Greek yogurt
  • Half a tablespoon of lemon juice
  • Three or four chopped garlic cloves
  • A third of a cup of chopped dill
  • Three tablespoons of olive oil
  • A quarter teaspoon of salt
  • One eighth of a teaspoon of black pepper
  • One tablespoon of honey

Chop the cucumber and wring out moisture. Combine all ingredients and chill for several hours.

