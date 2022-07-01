Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Green Valley’s only hospital closes

The Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is closed, forcing patients to seek care in Sahuarita...
The Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is closed, forcing patients to seek care in Sahuarita and Tucson.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The only hospital in the Green Vallely area is closing its doors for good.

Patients say they had little warning the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital would be ending its 7-year struggle.

The hospital offered care to about 100,000 people along the I-19 corridor.

With the almost 50-bed hospital no longer open, the closest emergency rooms include an 18-bed hospital in Sahuarita and Saint Mary’s in Tucson.

CEO and board chair Steve Harris said, “The average age of our population is 72. So, it’s a population that really needs the medical support that we were offering.”

Staff were told they will be paid through mid-August, as long as they keep showing up to work.

The hospital is up for sale, but if someone buys it likely wouldn’t re-open until next year.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man dies following shooting at apartment complex in Tucson
Tucson parents said they paid for lessons for their kids at a popular swim school, but never...
Tucson swim school shuts down, leaving kids without classes and parents without refunds
Police investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash at Pima Street, Beverly Avenue
Real estate experts say a unique business practice called “rental arbitrage” is squeezing some...
Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage”
eegee's new "Upside Down" flavor will be available July 1-8.
eegee’s debuts new ‘Stranger Things’ themed flavor

Latest News

Arizona doctors react to AG Brnovich’s total abortion ban announcement
Arizona doctors react to AG Brnovich’s elective abortion ban announcement
Arizona doctors react to AG Brnovich’s total abortion ban announcement
Arizona doctors react to AG Brnovich's total abortion ban announcement
FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.
Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says a territorial law banning abortion is in effect.
Arizona attorney general says territorial-area law banning abortion is in effect