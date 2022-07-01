Green Valley’s only hospital closes

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The only hospital in the Green Vallely area is closing its doors for good.

Patients say they had little warning the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital would be ending its 7-year struggle.

The hospital offered care to about 100,000 people along the I-19 corridor.

With the almost 50-bed hospital no longer open, the closest emergency rooms include an 18-bed hospital in Sahuarita and Saint Mary’s in Tucson.

CEO and board chair Steve Harris said, “The average age of our population is 72. So, it’s a population that really needs the medical support that we were offering.”

Staff were told they will be paid through mid-August, as long as they keep showing up to work.

The hospital is up for sale, but if someone buys it likely wouldn’t re-open until next year.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.