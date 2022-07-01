Memorial service set for Yavapai County sergeant who was shot and killed in line of duty

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A memorial service has been scheduled for Yavapai County Sheriff Sgt. Rick Lopez, who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this week in Cordes Lake. The service is set for Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, and will be open to the public.

Sgt. Lopez was shot outside a home in Cordes Lake Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say deputies had been in the area trying to serve papers to the man who lived there for previous threats against law enforcement. Lopez was flown to a Phoenix hospital but died a short time later.

After an hours-long standoff, 61-year-old Robert McDowell was arrested. He’s been charged with first-degree murder and has a bail hearing set next week. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations to benefit the fallen sergeant’s family. He leaves behind his wife and two kids. Here’s information on how to donate.

A procession route before next Wednesday’s memorial service has been planned, but specific details have not yet been announced.

