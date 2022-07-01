Advertise
Michelle Lesco of Tucson aims to defend hot dog-eating World Championship on July 4

Michelle Lesco
Michelle Lesco(Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Michelle Lesco of Tucson will try to defend her World Championship as the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Championship returns to Coney Island, NY, on July 4.

The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Championship returns to its iconic Coney Island, N.Y., location after two years away because of the pandemic.(JON SIMON | Handout photo)

The contest, held every year on July 4, returns to the iconic Nathan’s Famous flagship restaurant after being held at alternate locations the past two years because of the pandemic.

Lesco will be challenged by the No. 1-ranked woman in the world, Miki Sudo, who missed last year’s contest because of pregnancy.

In last year’s contest, Lesco ate 30 3/4 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, 6 3/4 more than runner-up Sarah Rodrigues. Sudo’s personal best is 48 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

In the men’s competition, World Champion Joey Chestnut seeks a new record after eating 76 hot dogs and buns last year in the 10-minute, all-you-can-eat contest.

The women’s competition begins at 8 a.m. MST on ESPN3, and the men’s contest begins at 9:30 a.m. on ESPNEWS.

According to Major League Eating archives, the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Championship has been held in Coney Island, NY, since 1916.

