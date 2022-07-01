Pedestrian struck; eastbound Grant Road closed east of Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was struck on West Grant Road near North 11th Avenue on Friday morning, July 1.

According to police, the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Grant Road was closed for the investigation just east of North Oracle Road.

No additional information was immediately available.

Drivers should avoid the area.

