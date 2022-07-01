Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Pedestrian struck; eastbound Grant Road closed east of Oracle Road

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on West Grant Road near North 11th Avenue Friday, July 1.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on West Grant Road near North 11th Avenue Friday, July 1.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:07 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was struck on West Grant Road near North 11th Avenue on Friday morning, July 1.

According to police, the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Grant Road was closed for the investigation just east of North Oracle Road.

No additional information was immediately available.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man dies following shooting at apartment complex in Tucson
Tucson parents said they paid for lessons for their kids at a popular swim school, but never...
Tucson swim school shuts down, leaving kids without classes and parents without refunds
Police investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash at Pima Street, Beverly Avenue
Real estate experts say a unique business practice called “rental arbitrage” is squeezing some...
Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage”
eegee's new "Upside Down" flavor will be available July 1-8.
eegee’s debuts new ‘Stranger Things’ themed flavor

Latest News

Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Pima County road closures
Part of Silverbell Road is closed after a wreck involving a motorcycle.
Silverbell closed after wreck involving motorcycle
Police investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash at Pima Street, Beverly Avenue
Motorcyclist dies following crash at Fairview, Wetmore in Tucson