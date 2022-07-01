Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Rural health care crisis: Green Valley hospital closes due to financial difficulties

Rural hospital closes for financial reasons
By Hannah Tiede
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:38 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, June 30, the only hospital in Green Valley closed its doors for good. 

Staff at the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital discharged their last patient before noon.

Signs and caution tape now block the entrance to visitor parking lot.

“I was surprised, shocked,” said Sue Markeson. “Everyone is shocked!”

Markeson, a Green Valley resident, says her mother received “great care” at the hospital during a medical emergency. She is devastated by the closure.

“Well yeah, [my mother] is still here,” said Markeson. “She is 82 years old.”

Santa Cruz Valley Regional, a 49-bed hospital, offered care to roughly 100,000 people along the I-19 corridor.

The closest emergency rooms are Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita, an 18-bed hospital, and Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital. Both locations add a lot of travel time in a life-or-death situation.

“We had wonderful emergency physicians and highly-trained ER nurses who saw as many as 50 people a day,” said CEO Steve Harris. “The average age of our population is 72. So, it’s a population that really needs the medical support that we were offering. I’m very worried. I live in Green Valley and I am also over 72.”

According to Harris, the hospital faced financial difficulties ever since it opened 2015. Its first owner filed for bankruptcy in 2018. It seems the new owner ran into similar issues.

“We put millions and millions of dollars into the business and were just not able to earn the trust or respect of the local residents because they kept going to Tucson,” said Harris. “We did a telemed study recently and it shows that only about 15% of the patients in our service area stay here for health care; 85% go to Tucson.”

Tucson Medical Center was poised to purchase Santa Cruz Regional, but backed out earlier this month.

“We’ve been working with them for months and simply ran out of runway,” Harris said.

Thursday afternoon, Tucson Medical Center released the following statement:

“After careful due diligence, the decision was made to not proceed with the acquisition of the hospital. We are working closely with management at Santa Cruz to identify appropriate placements for as many employees as possible. We continue to explore opportunities to provide needed medical services to the Green Valley community.”

KOLD News 13 spoke with an employee outside of Santa Cruz Valley Regional. That person didn’t want to be identified due to fear of retaliation, but claimed the nearly 300 hospital employees were “blindsided.” The employee said many staff members have been put in a “very bad position,” adding the closure is “a disaster for entire the community.”

“We issued them the required notification; you have to give them 60 days’ notice,” Harris said.

Harris says staff will be paid through mid-August as long as they keep showing up to work.

“I read recently that there are 900 hospitals like ours across the country that are at risk of closing,” said Harris. “I think our message to the Governor and the legislature is, ‘We have a rural health care delivery crisis.’ Every rural hospital is struggling.”

Santa Cruz Valley Regional is for sale. Harris says even if someone buys the hospital tomorrow, it’s unlikely to reopen before next year.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson parents said they paid for lessons for their kids at a popular swim school, but never...
Tucson swim school shuts down, leaving kids without classes and parents without refunds
Real estate experts say a unique business practice called “rental arbitrage” is squeezing some...
Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage”
UPDATE: Man dies following shooting at apartment complex in Tucson
200 desert tortoises need new homes
Police investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash at Pima Street, Beverly Avenue

Latest News

Part of Silverbell Road is closed after a wreck involving a motorcycle.
Silverbell closed after wreck involving motorcycle
Path cleared for Biden Administration to end Remain in Mexico
Path cleared for Biden Administration to end Remain in Mexico
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
Arizona doctors react to AG Brnovich’s total abortion ban announcement
Arizona doctors react to AG Brnovich’s elective abortion ban announcement