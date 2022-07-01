Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Pima County until 4 p.m.

The NWS Tucson said 60 mph winds and penny-size hail are possible.

The area in the warning are Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita, Catalina Foothills and Catalina State Park.

There is also a flash flood warnings for central Pima County until 6:15 p.m. and east-central Pinal County until 4:15 p.m. Friday, July 1.

The biggest danger for Pima County will be in rural areas of SR 286 and South Sasabe Road. The biggest danger for Pinal County will be Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Aravaipa Creek and East Aravaipa Road.

There are also flood advisories for Cochise County (until 4:30 p.m.), Pima County (until 6 p.m.) and Pinal County (until 6 p.m.). You can see the latest information at https://www.kold.com/weather/alerts/

