Silver Alert issued for man missing from Tucson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a Tucson man who was recently reported missing.
A Silver Alert was issued for 73-year-old Dean Hamilton, who was last seen on Wednesday, June 29 near the 100 block of Atlanta Drive in Tucson.
He was last seen driving a 2007 tan Toyota Highlander with license plate number CJC8482.
Hamilton has gray hair and blue eyes, stands at 5′9″ and weighs 160 lbs.
He was last seen wearing a short sleeve T-shirt, tan shorts and dark brown shoes.
Pima County sheriff’s deputies have jurisdiction over his case.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.