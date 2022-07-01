Advertise
Silver Alert issued for man missing from Tucson

Dean Hamilton was last seen on June 29.
Dean Hamilton was last seen on June 29.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a Tucson man who was recently reported missing.

A Silver Alert was issued for 73-year-old Dean Hamilton, who was last seen on Wednesday, June 29 near the 100 block of Atlanta Drive in Tucson.

He was last seen driving a 2007 tan Toyota Highlander with license plate number CJC8482.

Hamilton has gray hair and blue eyes, stands at 5′9″ and weighs 160 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a short sleeve T-shirt, tan shorts and dark brown shoes.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies have jurisdiction over his case.

