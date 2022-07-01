Silverbell closed after wreck involving motorcycle
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a wreck between a vehicle and motorcycle on Thursday, June 30.
Authorities say it took place at the intersection of North Silverbell Road and West Goret Road. One man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is fighting for his life.
The northbound lanes of Silverbell Road are shut down.
Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
