Silverbell closed after wreck involving motorcycle

Part of Silverbell Road is closed after a wreck involving a motorcycle.
Part of Silverbell Road is closed after a wreck involving a motorcycle.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a wreck between a vehicle and motorcycle on Thursday, June 30.

Authorities say it took place at the intersection of North Silverbell Road and West Goret Road. One man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is fighting for his life.

The northbound lanes of Silverbell Road are shut down.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

