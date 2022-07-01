Advertise
Stolen plant leads to arrest of alleged popsicle thief at Eloy Dollar General

Christopher Olvera told police he stole the plant because it was “shiny and pretty.”
Christopher Olvera told police he stole the plant because it was “shiny and pretty.”(Eloy Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A $150 stolen plant helped catch an alleged popsicle thief in the act on Thursday in Eloy. Officers say Christoper Olvera was taken into custody after officers noticed a stolen box of popsicles fall out of his shorts.

Police say a woman reported her two-foot Pony Tail Palm was stolen off her front porch. However, surveillance video captured Olvera walking up to her porch and taking her plant without noticing the cameras. Olvera was later found at a Dollar General wearing the same clothes from the surveillance video. He was taken into custody after he was caught in the act of stealing the popsicles. Olvera later told police he stole the plant because it was “shiny and pretty.”

Officers found the plant on Olvera’s front porch and returned it to its rightful owner. Olvera was booked into Pinal County jail for theft, shoplifting, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

