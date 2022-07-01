Advertise
Woman fighting for life after multi-vehicle wreck

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is fighting for her life after she was involved in a wreck between multiple vehicles in Tucson on Friday, July 1.

According to Tucson police, officers were called to the area of Wilmot Road and Fifth Street, where they found the injured woman inside one of the vehicles.

She was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for life-threatening injuries.

The people inside a second vehicle were also injured and taken to the hospital, and are expected to recover.

Officers are investigating what caused the wreck.

Wilmot and Fifth Street will be shut down over the next several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

