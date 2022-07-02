Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona Heart & Sol: Teacher uses therapy dog to help students, senior adults

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:32 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, KOLD News 13 partners with Casino Del Sol a person or organization going above and beyond in the community.

This week, we have a dynamic duo who are making a difference for students and seniors.

April Reidy is a special education teacher at Tucson International Academy.

“I was a gen-ed teacher, initially. And a lot of the feedback I was getting was that I could not stop the flow of the class to help the strugglers, and that didn’t settle well with me,” she said. “So then I went back to school to learn how to work with just the strugglers.”

She then ended up in a position where she was working with students who had significant disabilities. Around that time, she sustained a knee injury and got a service dog - a golden retriever named Ripley.

“And then I started her by bringing her into my classroom,” Reidy said. “And she changed the dynamics of the classroom and she just brought a calm to all the class.”

It was then, she said, she decided to use her dog as a therapy dog, rather than a service dog.

Now, Ripley is a part of the school. And for kids who have behavior problems or are frustrated, she can be a calming presence, meaning these students can focus on learning.

“We call it Ripley Fridays,” Reidy said. “In fact, my attendance rate on Friday has gone up because Ripley is there.”

Later, she said, the therapy company she worked with got a call from a Green Valley woman in hospice care who requested a visit from a golden retriever. And so every other week, she said, she and Ripley paid her a visit.

On behalf of Casino Del Sol, Reidy was presented a $300 gift card.

“That’s lovely,” she said. “It buys lots and lots of toys at Petco.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man dies following shooting at apartment complex in Tucson
Tucson parents said they paid for lessons for their kids at a popular swim school, but never...
Tucson swim school shuts down, leaving kids without classes and parents without refunds
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near Wilmot and Fifth in Tucson on...
Woman fighting for life after multi-vehicle wreck near Wilmot, Fifth
Police investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash at Pima Street, Beverly Avenue
The Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is closed, forcing patients to seek care in Sahuarita...
Green Valley’s only hospital closes

Latest News

Arizona Heart & Sol: Teacher uses therapy dog to help students, senior adults
Arizona Heart & Sol: Teacher uses therapy dog to help students, senior adults
Firefighters prepare for busy Fourth of July weekend
Firefighters prepare for busy Fourth of July weekend
Firefighters prepare for busy Fourth of July weekend
Firefighters prepare for busy Fourth of July weekend
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona