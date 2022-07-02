Arizona Heart & Sol: Teacher uses therapy dog to help students, senior adults

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, KOLD News 13 partners with Casino Del Sol a person or organization going above and beyond in the community.

This week, we have a dynamic duo who are making a difference for students and seniors.

April Reidy is a special education teacher at Tucson International Academy.

“I was a gen-ed teacher, initially. And a lot of the feedback I was getting was that I could not stop the flow of the class to help the strugglers, and that didn’t settle well with me,” she said. “So then I went back to school to learn how to work with just the strugglers.”

She then ended up in a position where she was working with students who had significant disabilities. Around that time, she sustained a knee injury and got a service dog - a golden retriever named Ripley.

“And then I started her by bringing her into my classroom,” Reidy said. “And she changed the dynamics of the classroom and she just brought a calm to all the class.”

It was then, she said, she decided to use her dog as a therapy dog, rather than a service dog.

Now, Ripley is a part of the school. And for kids who have behavior problems or are frustrated, she can be a calming presence, meaning these students can focus on learning.

“We call it Ripley Fridays,” Reidy said. “In fact, my attendance rate on Friday has gone up because Ripley is there.”

Later, she said, the therapy company she worked with got a call from a Green Valley woman in hospice care who requested a visit from a golden retriever. And so every other week, she said, she and Ripley paid her a visit.

