Armed suspect shot by Phoenix police late Thursday night identified

Police have identified the man who allegedly fired his gun at Phoenix officers Thursday night.
Police have identified the man who allegedly fired his gun at Phoenix officers Thursday night.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 24 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who allegedly fired a handgun at Phoenix police late Thursday night in Phoenix has been now been identified.

Police say Kristopher Johnson, 40, was arrested after shooting at officers responding to a call about a suspicious person near 107th and Camelback Road. Officers said Johnson shot several rounds at them when he was asked to drop his gun. Officers fired back, causing him to run off from the area. Later that night, police say they got a call from a house in the neighborhood, reporting that they had found a man who had been shot.

Armed suspect shot by Phoenix police in custody

Johnson was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later arrested.

No officers were hurt during the shooting. This is the 32nd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 51st in the state in 2022.

The investigation is still underway, and no other details are available.

