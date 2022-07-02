Advertise
Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Oro Valley crash

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Oro Valley early Saturday, July 2.

The Oro Valley Police Department said it happened at the intersection of North La Canada Drive and West Tangerine Road.

The OVPD said as of 11 a.m., there were multiple lane closures at the intersection.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

