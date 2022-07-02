Crews make two swift-water rescues as rain hits southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There were at least two swift-water rescues in the Tucson area Friday afternoon as a strong storm rolled through the area.

The first was at East Fort Lowell and North Columbus. A witness told KOLD two people were pulled out of the wash while a third may have been swept away. We reached out to Tucson Fire, but have not heard back as of 7 p.m.

The second rescue was North Santa Rosa Avenue and East Lee Street, which is near Pima and Rosemont.

Crews were able to rescue a young woman whose car got stuck in the flooded street. While we were there, at least two more cars drove through the wash.

Firefighters told us this is a particularly bad area for flooding and that rescues happen all the time.

As of 7 p.m., Kolb Road was closed from East Valencia to Irvington due to flooding.

