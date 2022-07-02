El Frontier property management claims ongoing power problems will by fixed by mid-July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In the heat of summer, many Following Wells residents are boiling mad as they continue to struggle with ongoing power outages.

Several people living at the El Frontier Manufactured Home Community, on Flowing Wells Road near Wetmore Road, reached out to KOLD News 13 this week asking for help.

One woman claims the power goes out “up to 20 times a day.” Another woman says her family was left in the dark for more than an hour.

Now, tenants say they’ve been dealt another blow. Rent is going up in October.

“Tenants have rights under state law,” said Tucson City Council Member Steve Kozachik. “The tenants can either avail themselves of an on-site remedy, like in this case getting a generator that’s not going to go off 20 times a day, or they can get themselves another place where they have consistent heating [and cooling] and deduct the cost of that from their rent.”

Kozachik encourages tenants to seek legal counsel.

Generators have been trucked in ever since a fire damaged a power pole at the mobile home park last fall.

El Frontier Manufactured Home Community management recently released the following statement:

“The safety and comfort of our residents is our top priority.

We have a team of people monitoring and working on generators and have always responded promptly when outages occur. Every 20 days, the generators are inspected and during this time they are off for approximately 30 minutes while preventive maintenance is performed.

We have received repair plan approval from Tucson Electric Power (TEP) and our contractor has started the onsite work. We are scheduled to be ready to receive TEP’s service by mid-July, dependent upon TEP completing their necessary work.

Once TEP completes their work, El Frontier will then accept permanent power from TEP and the generators will be removed from the property.

We look forward to the completion of this project and thank our residents for their patience and understanding.”

