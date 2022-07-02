FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying out and heating up after the holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm chances continue through the Fourth of July. Threats will include heavy rain, flash flooding, strong wings and lightning. Beyond that, a drier air mass will move in limiting our storm chances by next week. As a result, temperatures will climb back to above normal.

TONIGHT: 20% chance for showers and storms. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper-70s.

TOMORROW: 20% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high near 100F.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 103F.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 105F.

SATURDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high near 104F.

