FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less active weekend ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Showers and thunderstorms will be present each afternoon and evening into the weekend across southeast Arizona with plenty of moisture in place. High temperatures will remain near to slightly below normal.

Today: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 98. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Independence Day: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 98.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 100.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 103.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

