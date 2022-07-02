Man dead, 2 injured after shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to 35th and Campbell avenues, which is north of Indian School Road, just before 6 a.m. When police showed up, they found three people who had been shot. Sgt. Phillip Krynsky says one man was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and a woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. No information about a suspect has been released. More details are expected to be released later in the day on Saturday.

