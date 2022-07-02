Advertise
Man with serious brain injury missing from hospital in Queen Creek

Kurt "JR" Holbrook Jr. was last seen when he was discharged from Banner Ironwood.
Kurt "JR" Holbrook Jr. was last seen when he was discharged from Banner Ironwood.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:02 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a man with a traumatic brain injury who went missing on Monday, June 27.

Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for 43-year-old Kurt “Jr” Holbrook Jr. He was last seen Monday when he was discharged from Banner Ironwood Medical Center in Queen Creek.

Holbrook suffered a traumatic brain injury years ago that left him with no short term memory and slurred speech. It is likely that Holbrook doesn’t know where he is.

Holbrook was last seen wearing a blue, patterned shirt, khaki shorts and flip flops. He has a scar on the side of his head due to the injury.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 520-866-5111.

