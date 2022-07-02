Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Mesa police shoot at suspect during traffic stop

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say they’re investigating after a suspect took off while they were conducting a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

According to Sgt. Chuck Trapani, officers were trying to get the driver out of the car during a traffic stop near McKellips Road and Country Club Drive around 1:45 a.m. Details about what led up to the shooting aren’t clear, but the sergeant said at some point, the driver sped off heading westbound on Ivyglen Street. While he was heading west, an officer shot at the suspect’s vehicle.

No officers were injured. A description of the suspect, and the suspect’s vehicle have not been released. Police say they aren’t sure if the suspect was hit. An investigation is now underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near Wilmot and Fifth in Tucson on...
Woman fighting for life after multi-vehicle wreck near Wilmot, Fifth
The Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is closed, forcing patients to seek care in Sahuarita...
Green Valley’s only hospital closes
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Giffords, McCain
Dean Hamilton was last seen on June 29.
Silver Alert issued for man missing from Tucson
Crews make two swift-water rescues as rain hits southern Arizona

Latest News

The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently released with its annual scores and...
Chick-fil-A earns top spot in customer satisfaction for 8th straight year
Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Oro Valley crash
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council
The agency said officials noticed fish deaths in early June.
Bacterial outbreak found at Arizona’s largest state hatchery
Police are investigating a triple shooting near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road on Saturday,...
Man dead, 2 injured after shooting in west Phoenix