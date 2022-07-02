Nearly 4,500 without power in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 4,500 TEP customers are without power on Saturday, July 2.

The biggest cluster of outages as of 12:30 p.m. was in Oro Valley.

According to the Oro Valley Police Department, multiple traffic signals are out on Oracle Road, from El Conquistador Way to Tangerine.

The OVPD said some lights are out on First Avenue, just north of Oracle.

Officers are at the intersections to direct traffic and TEP is working on the issue.

There were also about 1,900 customers without power near Prince and Mountain Avenue.

You can check the TEP outage map anything at https://www.tep.com/outages/

