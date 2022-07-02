Pima County Dems apologize for controversial Twitter post

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Democratic Party is stirring up some controversy on Twitter.

The group’s official Twitter sent out a poster advertising an upcoming rally hosted by the Tucson Women’s March. Along with the graphic, the group wrote, “F*** the 4th.”

The rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, July 4 at Reid Park in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The group has since deleted the Tweet and posted a series of apologies, in which they explained they had used a graphic provided by the Tucson Women’s March in the Post.

Pima County Dems, however, maintained their support for the rally.

“The event was organized to help women in our community grieve for the loss of their bodily autonomy, which we consider an elemental right,” they wrote.

Thread: 1/3 PCDP posted a graphic advertising a women's march which, we agree, was in poor taste. We were eager to share the event, and in our haste we used the graphic provided by the event organizer. That was a mistake, and we will do better. — Pima County Democratic Party (@PimaDems) July 1, 2022

