UArizona offers free swim lessons to families affected by Sunshine Swim School closing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students and families who were impacted by the sudden closing of Sunshine Swim School now have access to free swim lessons, courtesy of the University of Arizona’s Campus REC.

Campus REC officials announced on Friday, July 1 the free swim lessons fit perfectly with their mission: to help young people learn and grow. They also say the swim lessons promote things like pool safety.

The group lessons will be held every Saturday from July 16 through Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the SouthRec facility pool at 1400 East Sixth Street.

There are six different levels, ranging from parent/child level to advanced.

To sign up for classes, click here .

