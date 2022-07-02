Advertise
Police: Man fatally shot girlfriend after two-vehicle crash in Tucson

The Tucson Police Department said Joseph Brandon Gourley fatally shot his girlfriend Jessica...
The Tucson Police Department said Joseph Brandon Gourley fatally shot his girlfriend Jessica Garcia following a crash on Friday, July 1.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting his girlfriend following a crash on Tucson’s east side on Friday, July 1.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers were called to the area of Wilmot and Fifth for a two-vehicle crash.

Witnesses said a man jumped out of a white pick-up truck that was involved in the crash and fled the area. Officers then found a woman with gunshot wounds in the truck.

A woman was found shot in a vehicle involved in a crash in Tucson on Friday, July 1.
A woman was found shot in a vehicle involved in a crash in Tucson on Friday, July 1.(KOLD News 13)

The victim, 36-year-old Jessica Garcia, died at a local hospital. The TPD said officers found the driver of the truck, 45-year-old Joseph Brandon Gourley, and took him into custody.

The TPD said Gourley was exiting the truck when he shot Garcia, his girlfriend. Gourley was charged with first-degree murder and may face additional charges.

People inside the other vehicle involved in the crash, a Kia Sol, were injured. The TPD said they were taken to the hospital, but they are expected to recover.

