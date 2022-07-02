Police: Man fatally shot girlfriend after two-vehicle crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting his girlfriend following a crash on Tucson’s east side on Friday, July 1.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers were called to the area of Wilmot and Fifth for a two-vehicle crash.

Witnesses said a man jumped out of a white pick-up truck that was involved in the crash and fled the area. Officers then found a woman with gunshot wounds in the truck.

A woman was found shot in a vehicle involved in a crash in Tucson on Friday, July 1. (KOLD News 13)

The victim, 36-year-old Jessica Garcia, died at a local hospital. The TPD said officers found the driver of the truck, 45-year-old Joseph Brandon Gourley, and took him into custody.

The TPD said Gourley was exiting the truck when he shot Garcia, his girlfriend. Gourley was charged with first-degree murder and may face additional charges.

People inside the other vehicle involved in the crash, a Kia Sol, were injured. The TPD said they were taken to the hospital, but they are expected to recover.

