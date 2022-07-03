Advertise
2 men dead, 1 detained after bar shooting in Phoenix

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two men are dead after a bar shooting in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Authorities say it happened at a bar and grill near 48th Street and McDowell Road around 1:30 a.m. When officers showed up, they found a man who had been shot in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died at the hospital a short time later. Police say another man showed up at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He also died at the hospital.

According to Sgt. Philip Krynsky, a man was detained at the scene and is “believed to be involved in the shooting.” It’s not clear if he will face any charges or is being considered the primary suspect in the investigation. Detectives are still on the scene trying to piece up what led up to the shooting, but multiple witnesses were in the parking lot when police showed up. An update is expected later on Sunday.

