Arizona Campus Rec offers FREE swim lessons to families affected by Sunshine Swim School closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Earlier this week, KOLD News 13 told you about Sunshine Swim School suddenly closing its doors for good. Most parents paid close to $200 for swim lessons but never got them. They said they were left without refunds. KOLD News 13′s Allie Potter reached out to the owner Garrett Armstead, but has not been able to reach him.

Potter has been reporting on the situation and was contacted by UArizona Campus Rec with some good news for parents affected by the closure.

UArizona Campus Rec is stepping in to turn a dark cloud into “Operation Sunshine.”

“I was watching the news with my family, and I am a father myself. When I saw that they left the community high and dry it got me thinking what can we do with our professional staff time and facility,” said Arizona Campus Rec assistant director Drake Belt.

UArizona Campus Rec put their fins together and came up with a plan.

“We are going to donate our professional staff time to help teach these lessons and we want to keep the community safe.”

All for FREE. These swim lessons are strictly for families who were affected by the sudden closing of Sunshine Swim School.

It seems too good to be true right? Belt told Potter, it is not.

“We do not know who thee individuals/families who were affected by this closure of this facility so just let them know there are other areas of the Tucson community that want to provide that support in these trying times.”

Belt said it fits perfectly in with the campus’ mission. They are passionate about young people learning and growing, especially in the swimming pool.

“Arizona ranks as one of the states with the highest drowning fatalities so I think it is really important for families to have swim safety in their forefront.”

If you and your family were affected by the Sunshine Swim School’s closing, here is how to sign up for free lessons with UArizona.

Register your child by filling out this page on their website.

It is important to choose which level so coaches put your kiddo in the right class.

“If they have any proof of purchase that they were part of Sunshine Swim School, we will ask for that on the first day of the lesson.”

Group lessons are Saturdays: July 16, 23, 30 and August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Swimmers will be diving into the South Rec facility pool located at 1400 East Sixth Street.

