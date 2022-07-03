Advertise
Deputies seek 2 people in connection to deadly shooting in Black Canyon City

Two individuals involved in Black Canyon City shooting on Saturday afternoon.
Two individuals involved in Black Canyon City shooting on Saturday afternoon.(YCSO)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are trying to find two people in connection to a deadly shooting near a Family Dollar in Black Canyon City Saturday afternoon.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:45 p.m., deputies arrived at the scene to find an unresponsive person in a car just south of the store. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released. Police say that the investigation is still active and details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unknown.

Anyone who knows any information or can identify the two pictured is being asked to call the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

