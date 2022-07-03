Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mother Nature could provide her own fireworks on Independence Day



By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Best chance for showers and storms will be from Tucson south and east. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing lightning, gusty winds and flash flooding. Drier air moves in by the middle of next week keeping the best storm chances along the Arizona/New Mexico border and the international border. Temperatures will climb back into the triple digits.

TONIGHT: 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows in the upper-70s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Highs near 101.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Highs near 100.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 101F.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 103F.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 105F.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 103.

