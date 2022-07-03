FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain expected in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and evening through the 4th of July. Then Tuesday through Friday the storms should be more isolated and mainly limited to areas near the Mexico and New Mexico borders with afternoon temperatures gradually warming.

Today: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 99. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Independence Day: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 99. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 99.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 101.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 80.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 104.

Friday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

