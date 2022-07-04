Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By KSNB Local4 and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A boy died after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a hotel in Nebraska, according to the York County Police Department.

Several people called 911 around 9 p.m. to report the roof at a Hampton Inn in the area had collapsed.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy trapped inside the pool room under debris from the collapse.

Authorities say the boy was the only person trapped and were able to safely evacuate the rest of the building.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Joseph Brandon Gourley fatally shot his girlfriend Jessica...
Police: Man fatally shot girlfriend after two-vehicle crash in Tucson
UPDATE: Thousands have power again after outage in Tucson, Oro Valley
Pima County Dems apologize for controversial Twitter post
Pima County Dems apologize for controversial Twitter post
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Oro Valley crash

Latest News

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut poses for photos with 76 hot dogs at a weigh-in before the...
Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Cochise, Pima...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz counties
A local resident recalls aftermath of Chicago-area parade shooting.
Neighbor recalls aftermath of parade shooting