FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Scattered storm chance for Independence Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Partly cloudy skies are on tap for the 4th of July with highs in Tucson topping out in the mid to upper 90s. Scattered storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, with the best chance east of Tucson – especially over higher terrain. Any storm that does fire up today could produce heavy rainfall, isolated flooding, and gusty winds.

Starting Tuesday our pattern really starts to dry out, pushing any isolated storm chance near the New Mexico and international borders. Highs will hover near 100° Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures well into the triple digits for the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Storm chances tick back up Saturday and Sunday.

4TH OF JULY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 101°. Stray storm possible east of Tucson.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. Stray storm possible east of Tucson.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 101°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 103°.

