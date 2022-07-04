Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police: Child left in hot car by father dies in N. Carolina

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car. (WRAL, Zoom via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old infant has died in North Carolina after being left inside a hot car by the father after he went to work.

Police in the community of Mebane told local media outlets officers got a call shortly after midday Friday about a child in a car at a manufacturing plant.

Police say that when the officers arrived, CPR was being administered, but the child couldn’t be revived.

Police say the child’s father worked at the plant and had left the baby in the vehicle. Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon and the investigation was continuing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Joseph Brandon Gourley fatally shot his girlfriend Jessica...
Police: Man fatally shot girlfriend after two-vehicle crash in Tucson
UPDATE: Thousands have power again after outage in Tucson, Oro Valley
Pima County Dems apologize for controversial Twitter post
Pima County Dems apologize for controversial Twitter post
The Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is closed, forcing patients to seek care in Sahuarita...
Green Valley’s only hospital closes
Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Oro Valley crash

Latest News

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.
1-year-old old dies after being left in hot car, police say
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation”...
Some Texas schools may describe slavery as ‘involuntary relocation’
Detectives are still on the scene trying to piece up what led up to the shooting, but multiple...
PD: Security guard shot and killed after refusing to let a man into a bar in Phoenix