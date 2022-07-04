Advertise
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz counties

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Cochise, Pima and Santa Cruz counties until 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 4.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties, including Huachuca City, until 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 4.

Other areas in the warned area include Whetstone and Fort Huachuca. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud-to-ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding.

You can keep an eye on the forecast at www.kold.com/weather and weather alerts at https://www.kold.com/weather/alerts/

