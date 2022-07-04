Advertise
Shooting leaves 2 hurt at shopping center in Tempe

The image shows a police SUV blocking a parking lot that's also roped-off with crime scene tape.
Police responded to the report of a shooting at a Tempe shopping center shortly before noon on Monday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been injured in a shooting late Monday morning at a shopping center near 48th Street and Baseline Road in Tempe.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:40 a.m. and arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. Police say one has life-threatening injuries while the other person was not seriously hurt. Both were transported to an area hospital.

TRENDING: At least 1 dead after shooting leaves multiple people injured in Surprise

Police have part of the parking lot taped off while the investigation continues. So far, there’s no indication that a suspect has been located. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

