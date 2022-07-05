Arizona, Arizona State in discussions with Big 12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Big 12 is in deep discussions to add several Pac-12 programs, including Arizona and Arizona State.

This comes less than a week after USC and UCLA announced their departure from the Pac-12.

According to CBS Sports reporter Dennis Dodd, the Big 12 is specifically targeting Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. He said that a Big 12 source states, “everything is on the table.” and that includes also adding Washington and Oregon.

Although a move like this would leave the Pac-12 with four teams, the league released a statement Tuesday that it would be working on its next TV contract negotiations.

The Pac-12 stated that it would be moving forward in these negotiations with the intention of having its remaining 10 teams in the conference.

According to Dodd, the San Jose Mercury News reported the Pac-12′s annual average value was $500 million before USC and UCLA departed. Now, it is $300 million.

If more programs decide to leave the Pac-12, the conference will continue to lose AAV. Meanwhile, the Big 12 is trying to replace some of what it will lose when Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC.

