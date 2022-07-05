Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona, Arizona State in discussions with Big 12

The Big-12 is considering adding up to six teams to its league
(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Big 12 is in deep discussions to add several Pac-12 programs, including Arizona and Arizona State.

This comes less than a week after USC and UCLA announced their departure from the Pac-12.

According to CBS Sports reporter Dennis Dodd, the Big 12 is specifically targeting Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. He said that a Big 12 source states, “everything is on the table.” and that includes also adding Washington and Oregon.

Although a move like this would leave the Pac-12 with four teams, the league released a statement Tuesday that it would be working on its next TV contract negotiations.

The Pac-12 stated that it would be moving forward in these negotiations with the intention of having its remaining 10 teams in the conference.

According to Dodd, the San Jose Mercury News reported the Pac-12′s annual average value was $500 million before USC and UCLA departed. Now, it is $300 million.

If more programs decide to leave the Pac-12, the conference will continue to lose AAV. Meanwhile, the Big 12 is trying to replace some of what it will lose when Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Surprise police are trying to determine what led up to a shooting that left multiple people...
3 dead, several others hurt after fight leads to shooting in Surprise
Tucson police say the shooting happened near South Prudence Road and East 22nd Street.
UPDATE: Teen seriously injured in shooting on Tucson’s east side
Tucson’s annual firework celebration scheduled for 9 p.m.
Tucson firefighters were at Midtown condos on July 4.
Crews battle fire at midtown home

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88)...
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas’ family says he had CTE
In a letter, Brittney Griner pleads with President Joe Biden to use his executive powers to...
Griner sends letter to President Biden pleading for his help
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut poses for photos with 76 hot dogs at a weigh-in before the...
Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest
Three of golfers call the Valley home and will represent Arizona in the inaugural U.S. Adaptive...
Disabled golf trio to represent Arizona at inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open