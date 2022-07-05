Advertise
Authorities identify man found dead on side of road in Marana

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The man found dead on the side of the road in Marana last month has been identified.

The Marana Police Department said there was no suspicious activity or foul play suspected in the death of 49-year-old Cameron Rhinesmith.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of death is pending, according to the MPD.

Rhinesmith’s body was found near the intersection of Linda Vista and Twin Peaks on Tuesday, June 28.

