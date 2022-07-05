Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drier pattern for the rest of the week

Tuesday, July 5th
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After an active start to Monsoon 2022, a drier pattern will move in for the rest of the week, dialing back our storm chances. Any isolated storms we see will likely form near the New Mexico and international borders during the afternoon/evening hours.

Highs will hover around 100° Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures closer to 105° for the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Storm chances tick up slightly Saturday and Sunday.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 100°. Stray storm possible east of Tucson.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 102°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 104°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 105°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 105°.

