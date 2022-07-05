Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thunderstorms and fireworks on Independence Day

Allie Potter July 4 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona saw quite the storms on Monday along with weather advisories. Rain chances remain in the forecast before 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday there will be lower coverage of showers and storms. Storms that develop will be mainly limited to areas near the Mexico and New Mexico borders with afternoon temperatures gradually warming. Storm activity should gradually increase again next weekend.

Tonight: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 100. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 99. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 101.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 104.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

Saturday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

Sunday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 80.

Monday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 104.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Joseph Brandon Gourley fatally shot his girlfriend Jessica...
Police: Man fatally shot girlfriend after two-vehicle crash in Tucson
UPDATE: Thousands have power again after outage in Tucson, Oro Valley
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with Chicago-area parade shooting taken into custody
Pima County Dems apologize for controversial Twitter post
Pima County Dems apologize for controversial Twitter post
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase

Latest News

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Cochise, Pima...
Flash flood warning issued for parts of Cochise County
Monday, July 4th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Scattered storms for Independence Day
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mother Nature could provide her own fireworks on Independence Day
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST
KOLD 10 pm forecast