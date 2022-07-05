FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thunderstorms and fireworks on Independence Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona saw quite the storms on Monday along with weather advisories. Rain chances remain in the forecast before 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday there will be lower coverage of showers and storms. Storms that develop will be mainly limited to areas near the Mexico and New Mexico borders with afternoon temperatures gradually warming. Storm activity should gradually increase again next weekend.

Tonight: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 100. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 99. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 101.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 104.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

Saturday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

Sunday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 80.

Monday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 104.

