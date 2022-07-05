Advertise
Free movie series returning to Reid Park

Hundreds expected for Cox’s Movies in the Park Friday nights in July, August
Cox Communications is bringing its annual Movies in the Park series back to Reid Park in Tucson.
Cox Communications is bringing its annual Movies in the Park series back to Reid Park in Tucson.(Cox Communications)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cox Communications annual Movies in the Park Series is returning to Reid Park in Tucson.

“Cox is happy to help connect and bring southern Arizona families closer with our Movies in the Park,” Cox Southern Arizona Market Vice President Lisa Lovallo said. “It’s one small way Cox can say thank you to our customers and friends!”

Three kid-friendly movies are scheduled to be shown through July and August. The events will also host food trucks at Reid Park’s DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center. Picnics are also welcome, however, no fires or grills are permitted.

Schedule, movies begin at dusk (7:45 p.m.):

Jungle Cruise - July 8

Luca - July 22

Sing 2 - Aug. 5

The park is free to enter, and the films are free to watch. In addition, each movie showing will have pre-show entertainment including local performers, games and prizes starting at 6 p.m.

