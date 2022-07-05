Gabby Giffords’ life story hits the big screen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down,” is the title of a new movie about the life of a former congresswoman who has overcome tremendous odds to not only live, but live a productive life.

Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, it’s a love story between Giffords and former astronaut and now US Senator Mark Kelly.

“Julie and I love telling feminist love stories, that’s kind of our brand a little bit,” Director Betsy West said. “Certainly this one is an extraordinary love story.”

Extraordinary because Giffords was an up-and-coming politician who was shot in the head during a “Congress on Your Corner” constituents meeting in Tucson on Jan. 8, 2011. Six people were killed and 13 were injured.

Few people survive the traumatic brain injury Giffords suffered, but even fewer still recover enough to lead a productive life.

Some of that recovery, according to the directors, happened because of the love of her husband who was by her side every step of the way.

“Going from near death to be able to walk and talk and gradually working back to a full active, extremely impactful and surprisingly joyous life... It had all the elements we thought to make a great film,” Cohen said.

The movie shows the incredible determination Giffords displayed in her efforts to speak and to walk again.

“The words are in my brain, I just can’t get them out,” Giffords says in the film. “I love to talk, I’m Gabby Giffords and I’m so quiet now.”

The directors hope people who see the film come away as inspired as they are after spending two years with the couple.

“I think it’s a story about an extraordinary human being who has overcome so much,” West said. “It is a comeback story by someone who has dedicated her life to make the world a better place.”

The movie is also full of surprises especially the piece of skull that was removed soon after the shooting, which Giffords keeps in the family freezer as a keepsake.

“In the freezer of the Kelly, Giffords home in a Tupperware container there is a substantially sized portion of Gabby’s skull that was removed right after the shooting that she has chose to keep,” Cohen said.

And the fact that Giffords can sing just about every 1980′s song ever released which has aided in her therapy.

“We do always want people to make people think when we produce a film but I think in this one we really want people to feel something and take a little piece of that fever and joy and music that are so central to Gabby’s life and come out of the theater feeling motivated and ready to take on the world,” Cohen said.

The movie premiers in Tucson at the Loft Theater July 5 at 7 p.m. It opens nationwide on July 15.

