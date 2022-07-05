Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

House on Tucson’s east side damaged by fire that began in carport

A carport fire damaged a house in the 1500 block of South Renee Place Tuesday, July 5.
A carport fire damaged a house in the 1500 block of South Renee Place Tuesday, July 5.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Tucson Fire Department were called to a house fire near Sarnoff Drive and East 22nd Street early on Tuesday, July 5.

Fire officials say the fire started in the carport and quickly moved to the house in the 1500 block of South Renee Place.

The people inside were all able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Surprise police are trying to determine what led up to a shooting that left multiple people...
3 dead, several others hurt after fight leads to shooting in Surprise
Tucson’s annual firework celebration scheduled for 9 p.m.
The University of Arizona says a group of researchers at its Valley Fever Center for Excellence...
University of Arizona researchers one step closer to Valley fever vaccine
The Tucson Police Department said Joseph Brandon Gourley fatally shot his girlfriend Jessica...
Police: Man fatally shot girlfriend after two-vehicle crash in Tucson

Latest News

Tucson’s annual firework celebration scheduled for 9 p.m.
Will gas protests bring down gas prices? Expert explains
Will gas protests bring down gas prices? Expert explains
Arizona Campus Rec offers FREE swim lessons to families affected by Sunshine Swim School closure
Arizona Campus Rec offers FREE swim lessons to families affected by Sunshine Swim School closure
Will gas protests bring down gas prices? Expert explains
Will gas protests bring down gas prices? Expert explains