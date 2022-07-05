House on Tucson’s east side damaged by fire that began in carport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Tucson Fire Department were called to a house fire near Sarnoff Drive and East 22nd Street early on Tuesday, July 5.

Fire officials say the fire started in the carport and quickly moved to the house in the 1500 block of South Renee Place.

The people inside were all able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

