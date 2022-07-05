Pima County Board of Supervisors pass resolution supporting abortion rights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday to support abortion rights and reproductive health care.

The vote came 12 days after the Super Court overturned Roe v. Wade and about a week after Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said a territorial-area law banning abortion is in effect

The resolution, which passed 4-1, has no legal implications. The city of Tucson passed a similar resolution in early June.

“Abortion is healthcare. This resolution positively asserts that fact and states our Health Department will continue to aid Pima County families in their reproductive health and family planning needs,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson. “While state law prohibits the county from providing full reproductive health services such as abortion, we’re not prevented from providing other services or accurate information about sexual and reproductive health.”

The resolution can be read below.

“Abortion is a vital health care service that has been legal and safe in the United States for nearly 50 years. Access to legal, safe abortion, and comprehensive sexual and reproductive health more broadly, are critical to protecting and supporting the public’s health. The Supreme Court’s decision ends this basic right of safe access to appropriate health care for too many women and families in this country.”

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade goes against the principles of democracy that are the core of our country,” said Board Vice-Chair Adelita Grijalva. “It denies civil rights to the people of the United States as well as their constitutional guarantee of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Criminalizing abortion needlessly endangers the lives of women and menstruators,” Grijalva said.

The Board of Supervisors said the Pima County Health Department launched a webpage that aggregates all of the reproductive and family planning services provided by the county.

