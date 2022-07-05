Advertise
Pima County inmate dies week after being found hanging in cell

Pima County Adult Detention Complex
(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate died a week after he was found hanging in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Jonathan Leary, 33, was found in his cell early Wednesday, June 29 and died on Wednesday, July 5.

Leary was arrested June 21 on an out-of-state warrant for a drug case, according to the PCSD.

