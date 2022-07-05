Pima County inmate dies week after being found hanging in cell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate died a week after he was found hanging in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Jonathan Leary, 33, was found in his cell early Wednesday, June 29 and died on Wednesday, July 5.

Leary was arrested June 21 on an out-of-state warrant for a drug case, according to the PCSD.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.