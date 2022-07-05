Advertise
Pro-choice protestors hold rally outside Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s office in Phoenix

Several hundred protestors gathered outside Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s office in Phoenix on Monday...
Several hundred protestors gathered outside Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s office in Phoenix on Monday night for a pro-choice rally.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:14 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several hundred protestors gathered outside Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s office in Phoenix on Monday night for a pro-choice rally. The crowd was chanting and holding signs outside the office near 32nd Street and Camelback Road around 7 p.m. “Hey hey! Ho ho! Sinema has got to go,” the crowd chanted.

Some were seen holding signs advocating for pro-choice and criticizing Sinema. Several signs read “bans off our bodies” and “I won’t stay quiet!” Several protestors spoke with Arizona’s Family about why the protest was held outside the senator’s office.

Tempe police investigating after protestors pepper-sprayed by driver

“We’re here to protest against Kyrsten Sinema because the people have put her in a position of power and she’s not going with the best interest of what we wanted her to do in the very first place. She made campaign promises that she never upheld because at the end of the day, there’s obviously money, politics that got involved. Essentially, we feel, she turned her back on all of us and we’re here to protest that today,” said one woman in attendance.

Monday’s protest was the latest in several rallies held by pro-choice supporters. A demonstration was held in Tempe on Sunday night, where a crowd marching down Mill Avenue and University Drive was pepper-sprayed by someone driving by. Tempe police say the pepper spray hit four people, and one had to be hospitalized.

