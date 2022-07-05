Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Vandals paint swastikas on Ukrainian flag at Florida home, police say

Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale...
Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – Police are looking for vandals who targeted a Ukrainian flag outside of a Florida home.

A group spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home. Slurs were also written across the garage door.

The homeowner displayed the flag that reads, “I stand with Ukraine.”

Local children reportedly gave police a good description of the vandals.

Fort Lauderdale police say they are investigating.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Surprise police are trying to determine what led up to a shooting that left multiple people...
3 dead, several others hurt after fight leads to shooting in Surprise
Tucson police say the shooting happened near South Prudence Road and East 22nd Street.
UPDATE: Teen seriously injured in shooting on Tucson’s east side
Tucson’s annual firework celebration scheduled for 9 p.m.
Tucson firefighters were at Midtown condos on July 4.
Crews battle fire at midtown home

Latest News

A Texas woman shot in her car early July 4th, possibly for flashing her high beams at another...
Driver shot after flashing headlights at car
FILE - In this June 1995 file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a branch in Point Reyes,...
Judge throws out Trump-era rollbacks on protections for endangered species
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Gunman fired 70 plus rounds at July 4 parade, 7 dead
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Georgia subpoenaing Giuliani, Graham in Trump election probe
A security officer walks past the front of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in...
Judge won’t block law banning most Mississippi abortions