Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

15-year-old boy dead after being shot by Glendale police while reaching for gun, officers say

This area of a parking lot near 63rd Avenue and Rose Lane appears to be the focus of the...
This area of a parking lot near 63rd Avenue and Rose Lane appears to be the focus of the investigation.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 15-year-old boy is dead after he was shot by Glendale police while reaching for a gun in a stolen car on Wednesday afternoon. Jose Santiago with the City of Glendale said officers found a stolen car at an apartment complex near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 2 p.m. Police say there was also a 16-year-old boy in the car as well.

Sgt. Randy Stewart with Glendale police said officers confronted the two teens and the 15-year-old told police he had a gun in the car. Officers told the teen to not reach for the gun. However, Stewart said as one officer went to take the teen into custody, a struggle began. The boy broke away, reached for the gun inside the car and another officer shot him. Stewart said the teen then tried to reach again, and he was shot again by officers.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital and later died. No one else was hit and no officers were hurt. The 16-year-old passenger was arrested. Stewart added the gun was found inside a cubby area near the driver’s side. It’s believed this was an isolated incident.

Arizona Family’s News Chopper was over the active scene, where more than a dozen police vehicles have responded. This is the 34th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 53rd in the state in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police say the shooting happened near South Prudence Road and East 22nd Street.
UPDATE: Teen seriously injured in shooting on Tucson’s east side
Authorities identify man found dead on side of road in Marana
Pima County Board of Supervisors pass resolution supporting abortion rights
Pima County inmate dies week after being found hanging in cell
A carport fire damaged a house in the 1500 block of South Renee Place Tuesday, July 5.
House on Tucson’s east side damaged by fire that began in carport

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
Police have released images of two cars believed to be involved in the death of Christopher Hart.
UPDATE: Detectives release photos of cars possibly involved in man’s murder
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham to fight Georgia election subpoena, lawyers say