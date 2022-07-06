15-year-old boy dead after being shot by Glendale police while reaching for gun, officers say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 15-year-old boy is dead after he was shot by Glendale police while reaching for a gun in a stolen car on Wednesday afternoon. Jose Santiago with the City of Glendale said officers found a stolen car at an apartment complex near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 2 p.m. Police say there was also a 16-year-old boy in the car as well.

Sgt. Randy Stewart with Glendale police said officers confronted the two teens and the 15-year-old told police he had a gun in the car. Officers told the teen to not reach for the gun. However, Stewart said as one officer went to take the teen into custody, a struggle began. The boy broke away, reached for the gun inside the car and another officer shot him. Stewart said the teen then tried to reach again, and he was shot again by officers.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital and later died. No one else was hit and no officers were hurt. The 16-year-old passenger was arrested. Stewart added the gun was found inside a cubby area near the driver’s side. It’s believed this was an isolated incident.

Arizona Family’s News Chopper was over the active scene, where more than a dozen police vehicles have responded. This is the 34th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 53rd in the state in 2022.

