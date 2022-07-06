Advertise
Amazon Prime members get Grubhub+ membership for free

Prime members qualify for a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership with no food-delivery fees on...
Prime members qualify for a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership with no food-delivery fees on eligible orders.(www.quotecatalog.com / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Amazon Prime has teamed up with Grubhub+ to offer Prime members in the United States an exclusive deal.

Effective immediately, Prime members qualify for a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership with no food-delivery fees on eligible orders.

Members can order food in more than 4,000 cities from thousands of restaurants across the country.

The offer includes unlimited, $0 food delivery on orders over $12, according to a press release.

Prime members just need to visit amazon.com/grubhub to activate the deal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

