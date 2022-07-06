Advertise
Calhoun Co. Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect found in Kentucky

Tony White captured in Kentucky
Tony White captured in Kentucky(Madison County Detention Center)
By WBRC Staff and Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:46 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: Tony White has been captured on July 5 by Richmond, Kentucky Highway Patrol, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 7, White was arrested on I-75 south. He was pulled over because of the suspect BOLO for his vehicle according to troopers with KSP. KSP says he is now being held at the Madison County Detention Center awaiting an extradition trial.

Original story: Officials in Calhoun County are actively searching for a man accused of kidnapping a 75-year-old woman on Monday, July 4, 2022. Deputies confirm missing woman Betty Cobb was located around 7:15 p.m. on July 4.

Authorities said Cobb was found at a house on South Wilmer Street in Anniston bound by tape in a closet.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said investigators believe 47-year-old Tony Lamar White kidnapped Cobb. Wade said White may have found Cobb while perusing a grocery store parking lot. Wade said White followed Cobb home, kidnapped her, took her to a house and taped her up in a closet.

Wade and others said they were thankful, through investigations, that Cobb was found within six hours of her missing. Investigators said they used security footage from stores she had visited to determine a suspect vehicle, which led authorities to investigate several residences connected to the suspect.

Wade said Cobb was a volunteer firefighter and drove an ambulance in the community. Wade said everyone knew Mrs. Cobb and she is loved. He said she is kind and has a big heart.

Wade said he is very angry at what the man did and he’s sad. Wade said, “We have some work to do - we need to find this man.’

Wade said the work in the case is just beginning, because he said law enforcement officers have to catch White and find out if he’s done this before. Wade said he believes White may be a serial criminal.

Right now White is wanted on Kidnapping 1st, Burglary 1st.

Wade shared that Calhoun County Sheriff’s investigators are working two cold cases from 2012 and 2013 where a man also followed elderly victims home from stores and attacked them. Wade wants to see if White has anything to do with those cases.

Sketch from cold case
Sketch from cold case(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)

Wade said he believes White was targeting the elderly community.

Wade said White’s ex-wife called him and asked him what he had done which may have tipped him off and sent him on the run.

Wade said when they found Cobb, and they were able to share the news with her husband and her daughter that she was safe, was one of the best moments he’d ever had in law enforcement.

Calhoun Co. Sheriff updates kidnapping case
Search for suspect
Search for suspect(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)

Update: Suspect has been arrested. Thanks to all that shared! Update: BOLO for Chrysler 300 Silver 2006 TAG...

Posted by Calhoun County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 4, 2022

Cobb was found in a closet bound by duct tape according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Officers say they used security footage from stores she had visited to determine a suspect vehicle, which led authorities to investigate several residences connected to the suspect.

White was not at the scene when officers arrived, and they believe he fled on foot. According to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, further information revealed the subject was possibly in a silver Chrysler 300.

Authorities say Cobb was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Matthew Wade said, “The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the East Alabama Metro Area Crime Center, the Oxford Police Department, the Center of Applied Forensics at JSU, Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh, the Anniston Police Department, the Quad Cities Fire Department and all the volunteers that took time out of the day to assist.”

“The cooperation among all agencies was instrumental in the rescue of Mrs. Cobb,” said Sheriff Wade.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating White. He has multiple warrants and is considered a dangerous person. If you see the vehicle or suspect, you are advised to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

