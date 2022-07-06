Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Couple accused of taking service dog and blackmailing owner

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.
The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A couple in South Florida has been arrested and charged with grand theft and for stealing a service dog.

Police say Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, texted a woman in the Florida Keys whose French bulldog, Sailor, had gone missing.

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.

The woman called police, and the couple was arrested at a mall in Miami on Monday.

They are charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and more.

Sailor was not hurt and is now back with its owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police say the shooting happened near South Prudence Road and East 22nd Street.
UPDATE: Teen seriously injured in shooting on Tucson’s east side
Authorities identify man found dead on side of road in Marana
A carport fire damaged a house in the 1500 block of South Renee Place Tuesday, July 5.
House on Tucson’s east side damaged by fire that began in carport
Pima County inmate dies week after being found hanging in cell
Pima County Board of Supervisors pass resolution supporting abortion rights

Latest News

The couple that found a young child alone at the Highland Park July 4 parade shooting describes...
Parade shooting: Couple that found abandoned child, neighbor speak
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide
Police said the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting suspect fled to Madison, Wisconsin, and...
Official: July 4 suspect considered second shooting in Madison, Wisconsin